Indian businesses moving to Oracle Cloud for hyper growth

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Oracle India has announced that Oracle Cloud services spanning SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS are experiencing a surge in demand in the country. More and more organisations, from large companies to SMBs are selecting Oracle Cloud as they embark on their inevitable, digital transformation journeys.

These customers represent a mix of large firms, midsize SMB firms and digital disruptors. The demand for Oracle Cloud services is coming from a variety of industry segments namely manufacturing, retail, hospitality, social welfare, engineering and construction, logistics, oil and gas, and IT services among others.

Additionally, businesses governed by regulatory compliances like governments, banks, insurance agencies, telecom operators, IT service firms are also seeing benefits from Oracle Cloud.

Some of Oracle Cloud's new customers in India include:

-Large firms like Adani Ports, Airtel, Genpact, IFFCO, Indian Oil, Indian Hotels, SBI, Tata Sky

-Midsize SMB organisations like CAMS, D&B (Dun & Bradstreet), Helpage India, Impartus innovation, iTriangle, Samidirect, Safexpress, Soniks Consulting;

-Digital disruptors like makemytrip.com, Myntra, PVR.

This uptake follows the recent launch of Oracle Digital Hub in India, to help accelerate SMBs' ability to innovate and grow more quickly.

Additionally, Oracle's partners (Oracle PartnerNetwork or OPN members) have been experiencing an upswing of business opportunity through Oracle's IaaS, PaaS and SaaS Cloud implementations. Hundreds of OPN members in India have undertaken specialised trainings so they can successfully implement Oracle Cloud at customer sites.

These partners have been actively working with Oracle to make Oracle Cloud more accessible to customers in India, both - existing and new; and include:

SI partners like Infosys, KPIT Cummins, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro etc.

Consulting firms like Accenture, Deloitte, KPMG, PwC etc.

Boutique firms like Filix Consulting, Huron Consulting Group, Kovaion Consulting, Speridien Technologies, Virtuous etc.

With over 1,000 SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) applications and 50 enterprise-class PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) and IaaS (infrastructure-as-a-Service) services, Oracle Cloud today supports 55 billion transactions in a single day.

"Oracle is making significant strides in the cloud market in India. Customers are able to experience immediate benefits from Oracle Cloud. Be it enterprise digital transformation or an SMB, we are enabling businesses and new ideas to be future-ready, to innovate and to succeed with cloud. The simplicity of our comprehensive cloud solutions, their UX and quick deployment abilities - some in as little as 30 days and a 600-strong partner ecosystem to support them, are some of the factors attracting customers to Oracle Cloud," said regional managing director Oracle India, Shailender Kumar. (ANI)