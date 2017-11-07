Here’s how you can get Samsung Galaxy S7 at Rs 5000

If you’re willing to exchange your old phone and are ready to shell out five thousand bucks , then Samsung’s last year’s biggy Galaxy S7 can be yours and we are not even kidding. We’ll tell you how.The much coveted handset that is originally priced at Rs. 46,000 is being offered at a discounted price of Rs.29,990. That means an initial discount of Rs. 16,000 is being offered by the website. And if you’ve an old phone that you’re willing to trade, it’s a win-win for you. The website is offering Rs.25,000 in exchange of particular phones, further reducing the already discounted price to Rs. 4,990.Like all the good things that live short the deal is valid only for three days from November 6 to November 8. Also, one person can order only one unit.The Samsung Galaxy S7 was among top flagship devices for the year 2016 and was launched at Rs 48,900. The company had introduced the first dual pixel camera on Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones last year, delivering brighter and sharper images even in low light.The device is IP68 water and dust resistant and has advanced cameras for high-quality images. It runs on an Octa core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad), 64 bit processor and has a 4GB RAM. Samsung Galaxy S7 has a 2560 X 1440 (534ppi) 5.1-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display with Dual Pixel 12-megapixel (F1.7) rear and 5-megapixel (F1.7) cameras.