Here's How You Can Get Rs 1500 Cashback on Your Favourite Samsung Smartphone

Telecom operators are coming up with many offers with an aim to capture smartphone users in India as they consume more data compared to feature phone users.
As per a CLSA report, Reliance Jio has already captured 80 per cent of smartphone users in the country. The company had 13.9 crore subscribers in September while smartphone customer base stood at around 17.8 crore in the same month.
Aimed at broadening their consumer base in smartphone segment, country's two leading telecom players Bharti Airtel and Vodafone have tied up with Samsung for cashback offers.
Airtel will offer the scheme on Galaxy J2 (2017), Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy J7 Prime, and Galaxy J7 Pro priced in the range of Rs 6,990 to Rs 19,900.
Under the offer, Vodafone will give cashback on three models Galaxy J2 Pro, priced at Rs 8,490; Galaxy J7 Nxt, Rs 10,490; and Galaxy J7, Rs 16,900.
Samsung smartphones for Airtel customers will come bundled with special recharge pack of Rs 199 that offers 1GB data per day and unlimited calling within India.
While Airtel customers will need to recharge with a total value of Rs 5,000, Vodafone users will have to recharge their account every month with Rs 198 (total value Rs 4,752 over a period of two years) to avail full benefit of cashback scheme, as per the companies' statements.
Airtel will credit the money in Airtel Payments Bank account of the customer. Vodafone is also offering the facility for post-paid customers.