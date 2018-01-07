 Here's How You Can Get Rs 1500 Cashback on Your Favourite Samsung Smartphone
Search

Here's How You Can Get Rs 1500 Cashback on Your Favourite Samsung Smartphone

34 | 07 Jan 2018 10:54 AM
Here's How You Can Get Rs 1500 Cashback on Your Favourite Samsung Smartphone
1

Telecom operators are coming up with many offers with an aim to capture smartphone users in India as they consume more data compared to feature phone users.

Here's How You Can Get Rs 1500 Cashback on Your Favourite Samsung Smartphone
2

As per a CLSA report, Reliance Jio has already captured 80 per cent of smartphone users in the country. The company had 13.9 crore subscribers in September while smartphone customer base stood at around 17.8 crore in the same month.

Here's How You Can Get Rs 1500 Cashback on Your Favourite Samsung Smartphone
3

Aimed at broadening their consumer base in smartphone segment, country's two leading telecom players Bharti Airtel and Vodafone have tied up with Samsung for cashback offers.

Here's How You Can Get Rs 1500 Cashback on Your Favourite Samsung Smartphone
4

Airtel will offer the scheme on Galaxy J2 (2017), Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy J7 Prime, and Galaxy J7 Pro priced in the range of Rs 6,990 to Rs 19,900.

Here's How You Can Get Rs 1500 Cashback on Your Favourite Samsung Smartphone
5

Under the offer, Vodafone will give cashback on three models Galaxy J2 Pro, priced at Rs 8,490; Galaxy J7 Nxt, Rs 10,490; and Galaxy J7, Rs 16,900.

Here's How You Can Get Rs 1500 Cashback on Your Favourite Samsung Smartphone
6

Samsung smartphones for Airtel customers will come bundled with special recharge pack of Rs 199 that offers 1GB data per day and unlimited calling within India.

Here's How You Can Get Rs 1500 Cashback on Your Favourite Samsung Smartphone
7

While Airtel customers will need to recharge with a total value of Rs 5,000, Vodafone users will have to recharge their account every month with Rs 198 (total value Rs 4,752 over a period of two years) to avail full benefit of cashback scheme, as per the companies' statements.

Here's How You Can Get Rs 1500 Cashback on Your Favourite Samsung Smartphone
8

Airtel will credit the money in Airtel Payments Bank account of the customer. Vodafone is also offering the facility for post-paid customers.

trending now

VIDEO
Devanshi lead actor Mudit Nayar TIES the KNOT with ...
VIDEO
Viral Sach: Videos on 'Plastic Wheat' on the rise, ...
VIDEO
Hasin Jahan is not in good mental health, says ...