Here is why UC Browser will not be available on Play Store



I work for UC Browser,I got mail today morning it said that UC Browser was temporarily removed from play store for 30 days because it used "Misleading" and "Unhealthy" methods of promotion to increase installs

— Mike Ross (@SKz_14) November 14, 2017

UC browser has been removed from the Google Play Store since 13 Nov 2017. With more than 500 million global downloads, the China-based mobile browser disappearance is said to be a temporary phenomenon.The official statement from the company says that a certain setting of UC Browser is not in line with Google’s policy and they have had an urgent internal investigation regarding the same. They have solved the problem and the new version of the application has been uploaded UC on Google Play’s Developer Console. The application is awaiting evaluation.According to UC browser, the newly updated application will be available on the Google Play next week. In the meantime, users and partners can download the application from the official website of UC Browser.You can still download UC Browser mini which is available on the google play app store.Reportedly, UC Browser has been accused of stealing sensitive user data without the user’s consent and many Reddit users seem to connect these allegations with the disappearance of the app from play store.A Twitter user who claims to be an employee of UC says tweeted.