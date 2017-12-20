HDFC's banking chatbot 'Eva' now compatible with Google Assistant

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): HDFC Bank's Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled chatbot, Eva, built by Senseforth AI Research Pvt Ltd, now works with Google Assistant in Indian English, making it available on millions of Android devices.

Eva is India's first and largest AI-based banking chatbot and has already answered more than five million user queries with over 85 percent accuracy on the bank's website.

The latest voice integration through the Google Assistant will enable HDFC Bank's customers to interact with Eva through simple and intuitive voice interactions through their smartphones instead of using a desktop, laptop, application or screens. Users can just say "Ok Google, talk to HDFC Bank" to their Google Assistant to interact with Eva.

Through Eva, HDFC Bank aims to deliver a truly omni-channel experience to their customers by placing it at every customer touch point like web, mobile, social and other channels so that customers can use the channel of their choice and will get a consistent experience as they move across channels.

EVA, which stands for Electronic Virtual Assistant, is a chatbot built by Senseforth using its cutting edge AI and NLP platform called A.ware. HDFC Bank launched EVA to offer true power of conversational banking experience to its customers on all the digital platforms such as the website, mobile, social, voice and more.

"We launched Eva to give our customers instant access to information. The Google Assistant rollout is another step in this journey and will make the bank's services accessible to even more customers right on their phones, wherever they are, using voice as the primary mode of communication," said Nitin Chugh, Country Head - Digital Banking, HDFC Bank.

"Our AI-driven chatbots with text messaging and voice interactions will help bring millions of non tech savvy customers into the fold of digital economy. Our omni-channel strategy enables our customers to easily deploy our bots on any channel where their customers are without replicating the effort," added Ritesh Radhakrishnan , CTO and Co-Founder, Senseforth. (ANI)