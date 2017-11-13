Google starts shipping its Pixel Buds



Big sound and real-time translation with Pixel. Google Pixel Buds have started shipping. Learn more. https://t.co/JXPVPNXCwH pic.twitter.com/GNvl58IsNi

— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) November 10, 2017

In its attempt to join the Bluetooth headphones bandwagon, Google’s Pixel Buds started its shipping. The company claims that the user can experience real-time translation when you pair your Pixel Buds with Google Pixel phone. The user will just have to tell Google Assistant what language you need to be translated.The company also claims that Google Pixel Buds are supported by Google so they work with 40 different languages. Now, you can have your personal translator with you 24x7. Here the catch is that Google Translate on Google Pixel Buds is only available on Pixel & Pixel 2.Google’s Pixel Buds are connected by a cable and go behind your head or around your neck and the control is touch-sensitive. They with a case, which houses a 620 mAh battery.Image: store.google.comThese wireless headphones you get 5 hours of listening time with just one charge. In order to use as a headset, the user will need a Bluetooth enabled companion device running with an Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 10.0 or higher.The phone comes at a price of $159 (around Rs. 10409)headphones and is available in 3 colors namely Just Black, Clearly White and Kinda Blue. They are currently not available in India.