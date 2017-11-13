Google starts shipping its Pixel Buds

Big sound and real-time translation with Pixel. Google Pixel Buds have started shipping. Learn more. https://t.co/JXPVPNXCwH pic.twitter.com/GNvl58IsNi
The company also claims that Google Pixel Buds are supported by Google so they work with 40 different languages. Now, you can have your personal translator with you 24x7. Here the catch is that Google Translate on Google Pixel Buds is only available on Pixel & Pixel 2.
Google’s Pixel Buds are connected by a cable and go behind your head or around your neck and the control is touch-sensitive. They with a case, which houses a 620 mAh battery.
Image: store.google.com
These wireless headphones you get 5 hours of listening time with just one charge. In order to use as a headset, the user will need a Bluetooth enabled companion device running with an Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 10.0 or higher.
The phone comes at a price of $159 (around Rs. 10409)headphones and is available in 3 colors namely Just Black, Clearly White and Kinda Blue. They are currently not available in India.
First Published: 13 Nov 2017 10:20 PM