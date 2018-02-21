Google Pay all set for roll out

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Tech giant Google is all set out to roll out Google Pay, its new unified payments service that combines Google Wallet and Android Pay, for Android users.

The app, which aims to provide fast, simple checkout for purchases, passes, and payment methods, is being rolled out today, with versions for Chrome and Assistant in the pipeline, the company said in a blog post.

The app is sub-divided into a number of sections, catering to different functions. Google Pay's Home tab gives users information regarding recent purchases, nearby stores, easy access to rewards, and other helpful tips.

The Cards tab helps organise the checkout window and hosts a user's credit and debit card details, loyalty programs and offers. Features have also been installed to cover transit services in select countries.

The company further stated that strong security protections have been installed to safeguard user account and personal data from security threats.

Earlier in January, Google's vice president of product management of payments, Pali Bhat, in his blog post had announced that its culminated payment platform, Google Pay, will be brought to users of its Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-integrated mobile payments platforms, 'Tez', in India. (ANI)