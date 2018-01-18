Google improves AI accessibility with Cloud AutoML

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Google on Wednesday announced the launch of Cloud AutoML, a product that enables businesses with limited machine learning expertise to build high quality, custom AI models to improve their product or service.

To make AI accessible to every business, businesses with limited ML expertise can leverage Cloud AutoML to start building their own high-quality custom models by leveraging advanced techniques like learning2learn and transfer learning from Google. Cloud AutoML will make AI experts even more productive, advance new fields in AI and help less-skilled engineers build powerful AI systems.

Google's first Cloud AutoML release is Cloud AutoML Vision, a service that makes it faster and easier to create custom ML models for image recognition. Its drag and drop interface lets users easily upload images, train and manage models, and then deploy those trained models directly on Google Cloud.

Cloud AutoML Vision is built on Google's leading image recognition approaches, including transfer learning and neural architecture search technologies. This means you'll get a more accurate model even if your business has limited machine learning expertise. With Cloud AutoML, one can create a simple model in minutes to pilot your AI-enabled application or build out a full, production-ready model in as little as a day.

Furthermore, AutoML Vision provides a simple graphical user interface that lets businesses specify data, then turns that data into a high-quality model customised for specific needs.

"At Google Cloud, our goal has been to lower the barrier of entry and make AI available to the largest possible community of developers, researchers, and businesses. Our Google Cloud AI team has been making good progress towards this goal," said Jia Li, Head of R&D, Cloud AI and ML.

Cloud AutoML's technology is already enabling businesses such as Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media to build vision models to annotate its products with Disney characters, product categories, and colors. These annotations are being integrated into their search engine to enhance the impact on Guest experience through more relevant search results, expedited discovery, and product recommendations on shopDisney.(ANI)