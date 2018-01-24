Google brings audiobooks to Play store

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Amid increasing inclination towards the use of voice commands and personal digital assistants, Google announced the launch of audiobooks on the Google Play store in India.

Audiobooks on Google Play is available in nine languages across 45 countries. Users can listen to their favorite audiobooks across Android, iOS and the web, as well as on devices that include the Google Assistant, like Google Home and many others.

"We are rolling out Google audiobooks today, for users who prefer books to be read out to them. The Google Assistant integration with audiobooks is available on Android, iOS, Chromecast, Android Wear, Android Auto or even your laptop," said Greg Hartrell, Head of Product Management at Google Play Books.

On Google Play, you can buy a single audiobook at an affordable price, with no commitments. You can also get a free preview of the book to make sure you're hooked on to the story and enjoy listening to the narrator's voice.

The feature also functions with the help of Google Assistant, for users to listen to their favorite audiobook hands free on their phone or speaker, like Google Home. The Google Assistant integration with audiobooks is available on Android phones and smart speakers globally in English.

Google also introduced the "Ready Player One" with the Assistant for phones, and on the Google Play Books app on tablets. Users can pick up where they left off, with the Assistant or the Google Play Books app-on Android, iOS, Chromecast, Android Wear, Android Auto and laptops.(ANI)