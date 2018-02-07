Google brings AR stickers to Android

New York [U.S.A.] February 7 (ANI): Technology giant Google is all set to bring Augmented Reality (AR) stickers to its Android phones through Motion Stills app, the company has announced.

According to TechCrunch, the update will bring some fun AR stickers on the Pixel 2, to a large group of Android devices.

"AR mode is powered by instant motion tracking, a six degree of freedom tracking system built upon the technology that powers Motion Text in Motion Stills iOS and the privacy blur on YouTube to accurately track static and moving objects," TechCrunch quoted Google engineers Jianing Wei and Tyler Mullen from their blog post.

"We refined and enhanced this technology to enable fun AR experiences that can run on any Android device with a gyroscope," the post added.

The application delivers extremely solid augmented reality surface tracking, pinning 3D models from Poly like chickens, robots and dinosaurs onto surfaces inside one's environment.

It enables users to record gifs and videos inside the app.

Further, unlike other AR features requiring ARCore support, the Motion Stills app is available across a wide variety of Android phones which are running 5.1 and up. (ANI)