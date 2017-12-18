Fotoclickers introduces world-class photography app for iOS, android

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 18 (ANI-NewsVoir): Fotoclickers Private Limited ("Fotoclickers") releases on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, India's first mobile app that provides discerning clients on-demand access to high quality photographers.

From 5 am until midnight, clients can use services of Fotoclickers to connect with photographers and capture all their memorable moments.

Integrated with 'Book Now' and 'Book Later' options, Fotoclickers is fully prepared to serve clients within one hour of booking.

"For an incredibly reasonable price of Rs. 750 as base fee for first 30 minutes and Rs. 25 for every additional minute, clients will get to enjoy a holistic premium service inclusive of expert editing, digital prints within 48 hours from closing of the order to password-protected cloud storage for 12 months. Beyond that, the storage facility will attract a minimum subscription towards insuring the contents" said Mr. Murali Gunasekaran, Founder, Fotoclickers.

Being launched in Chennai, the company is planning to quickly expand over the next 12 months offering premium, professional and basic services in accordance with the requirements of its clients across the cities of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Kolkata and Gurugram.

"Finding the right photographer with the right budget when required has become increasingly difficult and time consuming. The company has spent the last 18 months conducting primary market research exercises, aggregating and training the photographers as well as finalizing the technology platform that will provide clients world class experience for their on-demand and scheduled photography needs. Fotoclickers is in the business of speed and convenience by enabling the general public to expedite the process of connecting to verified photographers at pre-set rates charged by the minute. Truly a game-changer" said Mr. Vishnu Kumar, co-founder, Fotoclickers.

Founded by Murali Gunasekaran, Nanda Kumar, Prince Faraqualeeth and Vishnu Kumar, Fotoclickers is poised to disrupt the photography space by significantly enhancing the visual experience of clients nationwide. (ANI-NewsVoir)