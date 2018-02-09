Follow these apps to 'learn and earn'

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): A good way to sharpen your gyan and get money in your wallet. Nowadays several mobile apps are coming up with the quiz that actually helps you to make money. If you have a couple of minutes to spare every day, get ready to play and earn.

Live.me

QuizBiz is the Live.me app's most popular content offering, attracting audiences with famous hosts, challenging questions, and, most importantly, a massive cash prize! The app has already created a lot of buzz by introducing stars and social influencers as hosts of QuizBiz, such as popular actor Gaurav Gera, Sahil Khattar. Live.me users can redeem the winnings from the quiz show using PayPal or by converting them to LiveMe coins.

MindIT

A unique quizzing game app that lets you earn while you learn. With great features and unlimited question ranging from general knowledge, current affairs, history, geography, physics, chemistry ensure that you will increase your general knowledge. More number of people playing the quiz more is the cash prize. Rewards that can be redeemed for real cash money to your digital wallet Paytm.

Loco

Loco invites users to play a quiz in real-time and lets them earn "real cash" if they answer all questions correctly. This mobile quiz show hosted by Gaurav Kapur. You can add your Paytm number where the cash prize gets deposited on a weekly basis. Loco is available in Hindi and English versions and soon the app will launch in Telugu and Tamil too.

Learn

Learn is a Quiz based rewarding app which allows users to earn by playing quizzes. This app will help you to improve your knowledge. It also gives winners a lot of points which can be checked out easily later to PayTm. Even users who don't win also get some point which counts while checkout. (ANI)