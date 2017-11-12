Flipkart's Billion Capture+: Starting at ₹11,999, release date and full specifications here



Flipkart’s flagship smartphone Billion Capture+, which will be available on the website from 15 November, will come at a price of ₹11,999 for the 32 gb model and 13,999 for the 64 gb model. It will be interesting to see if Flipkart will be able to compete with companies Xiaomi, Lenovo and Motorola. The company emphasizes that the phone will have 130 service centres in cities and towns across India.Billion Capture+ will come with a 13-megapixel RGB camera and a 13-megapixel monochrome sensor with aperture 2.0. The dual lenses work in such a way that DSLR-like bokeh effect. Boke, a Japanese word for blur or haze, will get soft out-of-focus background that while shooting a subject. The camera will also true tone flash and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF). Reportedly, in PDAF, the image is split into two 'copies', and then lens elements are adjusted until the two images 'merge'. For selfies, the front camera (secondary) will have 8 mega pixel camera.The phone comes with milled aluminium body and a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. In order to provide easy grip, the phone will have curved edges and will be 176 grams. The phone which says ‘one country, many shades’, will be available in two colours namely ‘Desert God’ and ‘Mystic Black’In terms of its battery life, the Smartphone sport a 3500 mAh Li-Polymer battery and quick charge. The batter is non-removable. Billion capture plus comes with a type C-USB and the phone is expected to get a battery life of 7 hours within 15 minutes of charging. The phone box will include the quick charge adaptor.The e-commerce giant Flipkart claims that the phone is 'made for India’ and it will support the latest stock android Nougat 7.1.2 as its operating system. The company website also says that it will provide guaranteed early OTA upgrade to Android Oreo. In order to provide vibrant displays, and powerful performance Flipkart is going for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core processor for Billion capture plus. For seamless multitasking, the phone will come in two variants with 4 and a 3 GB RAM.The billion capture plus will come with unlimited cloud storage. The backup is secured by tronX. The phone comes in two variants with an internal storage of 64 and 32 GB, and is expandable upto 128 GB.The display is 5.5 inch (13.97 cm) with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It has 2.5D curved glass display and Dragontail glass. The contrast ration on the phone is 1000:1(All images from flipkart.com)