Flipkart’s Billion Capture+: Sale starts on 15 Nov

The phone will also come with two dual back cameras where the user will get super night mode and bokeh effect. The company claims that in Billion Capture+, hours of charging can be done in minutes and the smartphone will also support unlimited cloud storage.
#CaptureIndia as it comes alive at night with its vibrant colors, festivals & celebrations with Billion Capture+. Coming Soon! #MadeForIndia #OnlyOnFlipkart. Know more: https://t.co/l8AZwj4egL pic.twitter.com/afW5dqebrE
— Flipkart (@Flipkart) November 8, 2017
Billion Capture+ will have a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone. This smartphone will also have a full-HD display and rounded edges.
(Image: flipkart.com)
(Image: flipkart.com)
The company also emphasizes that the phone will have 130 service centres in cities and towns across India. The dedicated page on the website also confirms that the smartphone will go on sale from November 15 exclusively on Flipkart's website.
First Published: 10 Nov 2017 01:36 PM