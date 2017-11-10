 Flipkart’s Billion Capture+: Sale starts on 15 Nov
Image: flipkart.com

New Delhi: Flipkart is gearing up to launch its first-ever smartphone Billion Capture+ in India on 15 November. The phone that is 'made for India' will support latest stock android Nougat ‘to keep up with the pace of India’.

The phone will also come with two dual back cameras where the user will get super night mode and bokeh effect. The company claims that in Billion Capture+, hours of charging can be done in minutes and the smartphone will also support unlimited cloud storage.



Billion Capture+ will have a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone. This smartphone will also have a full-HD display and rounded edges.

Image: Flipkart.com (Image: flipkart.com)

Image: flipkart.com (Image: flipkart.com)

The company also emphasizes that the phone will have 130 service centres in cities and towns across India. The dedicated page on the website also confirms that the smartphone will go on sale from November 15 exclusively on Flipkart's website.

