Flipkart 2018 Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Check out the dates and deals

The sale will begin on January 3 to January 5. The company plans to give Flipkart buyback guarantee at Rs 149 and no cost EMI on all the banks. Along with this, it will also be giving exchange offers of up to Rs 18,000.
Reportedly, the Google Pixel 2 will be available at Rs 39,999.
Samsung Galaxy S7, which will be available at Rs 26,990 during the three-day sale.
The Xiaomi Mi A1, which will be selling at Rs 12,999 after the discount of Rs 1,000.
Moto G5 Plus will be available at Rs 9,999 after the discount of Rs 16,999.
Lenovo K5 Note with 4GB RAM and 64 Gb storage will discount at Rs. 11,481 from Rs. 13,499.
The K8 Plus will be available from Rs. 8,981.
First Published: 29 Dec 2017 10:46 PM