Five must have apps for women 'on the go'

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): We, especially women, definitely are in a good place today when it comes to the virtual world with the technological innovation that occurs every second in the world.

Here are a few solid options that work as a personal assistant for women and give instant solutions for all their daily needs.

Haptik

Handling everything alone kind of becomes difficult when one does not have help. This is where a virtual personal assistant such as Haptik comes in handy. It helps women on the go to do multiple things in one single platform.

From setting up reminders to making reservations, the app helps one complete real tasks in real time so that one does not have to scout the internet or browse their phone for every small thing.

ePaylater

ePaylater is a new-age digital payment solution which allows one to buy now and pay later along with a credit term of 14 days.

It combines the best of convenience and ease in payment methods to make credit available at both online and offline points-of-sale.

Practo

For most women, their personal health is not a priority. This is where app likes Practo come in handy.

Practo serves as a personal health assistant; where one can find and book appointments with doctors and diagnostic labs or get tips from health experts without any extra charge.

Zophop

Women who travel long distances for work will surely find Zophop a great app to look for a train, metro, or bus. This app shows one upcoming arrival times of buses, trains, and cabs in their area and keeps their daily commute on track.

Covering 15 cities and counting, Zophop combines all the transport modes available in each city, to bring one the best way to travel from point A to B. The app also gives one live updates.

UrbanClap

If one is over burdened with household work, then they can always call for professionals providing services for all household needs through UrbanClap.

From repairing a fuse and fixing broken taps to home cleaning and car servicing; UrbanClap is the ultimate destination for all service needs. (ANI)