Five apps to manage one's daily chores

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Working professionals, particularly those living away from home, have a lot on their plate in an effort to strike a balance between their professional and personal life.

However, the advent of technology has made it possible for them to outsource some tasks, thereby making it easier to handle household chores, be it laundry, food, or finding domestic help.

In this regard, here are five apps for individuals to manage their daily needs:

Zomato

The primary need of an individual is preparing for a meal. However, those who don't find the time to cook their meals can explore a number of dine-in, takeaway and home delivery options on the Zomato website or app available for both iOS and Android users.

Bigbasket

Another daunting task for professionals is going out grocery shopping. However, the introduction of Bigbasket, an online grocery marketplace, is now making it convenient for such people. It is a one-stop-shop for purchasing fresh fruits, vegetables, spices, and dairy products, all of which will be delivered to one's doorstep.

Laundrywala

This app has been created for individuals to manage their laundry needs. The app, avaialble for Android and iOS, allows one to select the date of pick up for laundry or cleaning services, and also offers monthly packages.

Quickbooks

This app, created for entrepreneurs, helps them create invoices, fast payments and saves time. It helps manage tasks like sending invoices and tracking expenses. It alerts businesses when invoices have been viewed and paid, automates reminders on invoices overdue for payment and schedule recurring invoices.

Meratask

This app lets users instantly pick and drop delivery of any errand, from sending wedding invites to corporate gifts, documents, books and clothes. It also enables users track the delivery status of the errand.(ANI)

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI