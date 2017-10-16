Five apps to keep you relaxed and stress-free this Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct. 16 (ANI): Diwali is here! and so is the stress.

Striking a work-life balance is all the more difficult during this season.

But here are five apps which will help you stay relaxed and stress-free this Diwali:

Amazon

Gifts are something we all look forward to and Amazon is that one-stop shop which caters to varied consumers. Diwali is the best time to browse through Amazon with over 15,000 products under one roof and an extensive festival discount.

MakeMyTrip

Diwali is best celebrated with one's family. Most of us do not travel back home, owing to a busy schedule and a hectic work life. MakeMyTrip offers competitive air-fares and hotel booking rates so that one can plan a stress-free holiday.

LazyPay

LazyPay makes one's life simpler by allowing one to pay later for their purchases. Eat, shop, travel, and pay your bills with one click at your own convenience. What more does one need to set the mood for this festive season?

Zomato

With Diwali round the corner, diets go for a toss. Food is always the highlight of all festivals and Zomato strives to make this experience memorable. Zomato comes to your rescue with impromptu plans, emphasizing on the special cuisine, location, ambience, and a rating system for every restaurant.

Niki.ai

Niki.ai helps one organize their schedule and items planned for festival purchase and gifting, hassle-free. Run your daily errands with just a click and stay relaxed this Diwali. (ANI)