Five apps to help prepare for the Big Fat Indian Wedding

New Delhi [India], Nov. 5 (ANI): With wedding season around the corner, preparations are on in full swing to decide the menu, ensemble, music, location and so on. While this keeps spirits of families and friends up, it could prove to be daunting, given the sizes of guest lists.

Amidst all the commotion, here's bringing five apps that could help reduce the stress levels of the organisers:

Flipkart: A casual shopper's paradise for all your needs- clothing, home goods and travel. Flipkart provides a wide range of options for gifting newlywed couples for their homes. It also provides an array of products to choose from for honeymoon travels, new home, wedding presents and trousseau.

Nykaa.com: Everyone needs grooming and prepping to look their best during weddings. Nykaa offers attractive range of make-up and grooming products, be it for travel accessories, nail paints or easy make-up while preparing for the numerous functions a wedding consists of.

YouTube.com: With the outfit and make-up ready, the next thing two things are the wedding dance choreography and the music-both of these available on YouTube, which lets you all the latest soundtracks and create customised playlists. You could also look up make-up tutorials on this platform.

Booking.com: Booking.com offers venues for wedding and honeymoon destinations, with the best deals, thus reducing the burden on wedding planners and couples.

LazyPay: LazyPay introduces 'buy now pay later' solutions, to ease the financial load on the organisers. Eat, shop, and travel with one click, and pay later! (ANI)