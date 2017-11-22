Facebook to impart digital skills by their digital, start-up training hubs in India

Facebook on Wednesday introduced its digital training and start-up training hubs in India aimed at helping small businesses and people grow by giving them the digital skills they need to compete in today's digital economy.Facebook said it plans to train more than half a million people in the country by 2020 through these online training hubs, which are being rolled out first in India.The learning curriculum which is personalised to the individual's needs and available in English and Hindi on mobile, the social network, which is used by 217 million people in India, announced."We believe the best way to prepare India for a digital economy is by equipping people with the tools, knowledge, and skills they need to succeed," said Ritesh Mehta, Head of Programmes, Facebook, India, and South Asia.To develop the learning curriculum, the social network worked with several organisations, including Digital Vidya, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), DharmaLife and the government's Startup India initiative.The curriculum includes vital skills for digital skill seekers and tech entrepreneurs, including how to protect their ideas, how to hire, how to go about getting funding, what regulations and legal hurdles they need to consider, how to build an online reputation, and a host of other critical skills.This could mean teaching a small business owner how to create an online presence; helping a non-profit reach new communities and potential donors, or it could mean helping a tech entrepreneur turn their product idea into a startup through practical business advice.Facebook said its digital training hub would provide free social and content marketing training for anyone - from students to business owners - who are looking to develop their digital knowledge and skills.According to new research by Morning Consult in partnership with Facebook, small businesses use of digital translates into new jobs and opportunities for communities across the country.Since 2011 Facebook has invested more than $1 billion to support small businesses globally.The "Boost Your Business" and "SheMeansBusiness" initiatives have trained more than 60,000 small businesses, including 12,000 women entrepreneurs, in India, Facebook said.