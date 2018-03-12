Epson secures 54 percent share in Inkjet printer market

New Delhi [India], Mar. 12 (ANI): Epson, a digital imaging and printing solutions provider on Monday announced that it has secured 54 percent share in 2017 in the Inkjet printer market, as per a leading research firm.

As per IDC's Hard Copy Peripherals (HCP) Quarterly market report (2017 Q4), Epson sold 705,656 inkjet printers in 2017 to lead the market, and captured 42 percent of the Inkjet market by volume and 54 percent in value, while Hewlett Packard (HP) followed with a volume market share of 40 percent and value share of 32 percent.

Epson M-series (Monochrome InkTank) witnessed significant growth from Tier II and III cities as channel partners effectively developed newer markets such as cooperative banks and state governments, where end consumers preferred the Mono InkTank to a Mono Laser printer.

"It's been a great year for Epson and we are delighted to have achieved the No. 1 spot in the Inkjet printer market by value and volume for the calendar year 2017. At 54 percent, we have captured the majority of the market in terms of value. It is a great testimony towards our investment in technology and building commercially viable products," said Epson India Vice President-Sales and Marketing, Samba Moorthy.

InkTank printers were first introduced by Epson in 2011 and have helped consumers across the home, commercial and office segments to print more by keeping the cost under control.

In January 2018, Epson launched five new WiFi InkTank printers - L4150, L4160, L6160, L6170, and L6190. These new printers are compact with the integration of the ink tank into the printer, unlike the previous models. The L-series WiFi printers lower the total cost of ownership to businesses with its ultra-high page yields of 7,500 Black pages and 6,000 color (CMY) pages for each complete set of four ink bottles.

The cumulative global sales of Epson's InkTank inkjet printers have surpassed 20 million units. In India alone, Epson sold over two million InkTank printers since its launch. (ANI)