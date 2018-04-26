Energy Sistem audio product portfolio launched in India

New Delhi [India], Apr 26 (ANI): Alchemie Commerce Private Limited, the official partner of Energy Sistem Technology SA, a Spanish technology giant with over two decades of experience in creating personal audio devices, recently launched a range of Energy Sistem audio products in India.

The product categories include headphones (bluetooth and wired), music box, party tower system, and music tower system.

Further, the range of products rolled out includes Energy Headphones 1 Bluetooth (Bluetooth Headphone), Energy Headphones Sport 1 (Sports Bluetooth Earphone), Energy Music Box B2 (Bluetooth Speaker), Energy DJ2 Mic (Wired Headphone), Energy Headphones 1 Mic (Wired Headphone), Energy Earphones Ceramic 5 (Wired Earphone), Energy Sport 1 (Wired Earphone), Energy Sport 2 (Around the next wired earphone), and Energy Urban 3 (Wired Earphones).

In the coming weeks, the company will also be rolling out Energy Headphone 3 Bluetooth (Bluetooth Headphones) and Energy Tower 1( Music Tower System).

"India represents Energy Sistems first launch in Asia. Being amongst the fastest growing personal audio market in the world, we seek India as a great opportunity for the growth and expansion of the brand," said Natalia Ovsyannikova, Country Manager, Energy Sistem.

"Energy Sistem is going to continue the same legacy in India, providing its customers with superior quality products at competitive price," added Natalia Ovsyannikova.

Energy Sistem has partnered with Alchemie Commerce Private Limited, a fast-growing Indian start-up in the consumer electronic licensing and distribution space.

The product range will be available exclusively on Flipkart, and across all the major retail outlets in India across 20 cities from April 2018 onwards.

The brand will be bringing a comprehensive product portfolio of over 46 products to be available in the Indian market within next two months which will be priced between Rs. 1499 to Rs. 24999.

In the next phase, the company plans to venture in the next 50 towns across the country and finally reaching to a total of 100 cities by end of the year.

"We are excited to bring Energy Sistem in India. The brand has a distinctly wide portfolio of products, market leaders in their categories in many countries, and which cater to a wide variety of customer needs," said K Sunil, Managing Director, Alchemie Commerce. (ANI)

