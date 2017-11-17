Dell introduces additions to Inspiron gaming portfolio

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Dell in India announced the launch of Dell Inspiron 15 7000 (7577) gaming notebook and Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-one, in a bid to ramp up its gaming portfolio with these VR ready products.

With India's gaming industry expected to touch USD 801 million by 2022, the gaming landscape has evolved drastically over the last decade owing to the adoption of advanced gaming technologies, like Augmented and Virtual reality.

"As the PC gaming industry gains momentum, gamers are calling out performance needs from their PCs. It is with immense pride, we say that the new Dell Inspiron 15 7000 (7577) is the most powerful Inspiron ever. In the AIO segment, Dell Inspiron 27 AIO will make its mark with customers, who are looking for high performance and exceptional experiences like Virtual Reality, premium content viewing experience with 4K UHD display," said Alen Joe Jose, Product Marketing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell, India.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming is powered by Intel Core i7 quad-core processing muscle combined with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 discrete GPU with NVIDIA Max-Q Design Technology and 6 GB of blazing fast GDDR5 memory. This laptop's mono-hinge design positions the display away from exhaust airflow. It also maximises internal space so the quad-core CPU and discrete graphics systems stay cool.

Equipped with wide-viewing angle IPS anti-glare displays in FHD resolution, this Inspiron device provides clarity even in bright environments. The device offers Waves MaxxAudio Pro, rendering a soundstage that adds immersive dimensionality to music and videos.

Further, the laptop comes with pro-grade cooling system with dual fans, oversized pipes and heat exchangers that keep the system cool and responsive. For easy connectivity, Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming sports Thunderbolt 3 port (USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C with support for 40 Gbps Thunderbolt and DisplayPort)

Meanwhile, Dell Inspiron 27 7000 AIO features VR-ready graphics with Radeon RX 580 graphics card (GDDR5) and offers breakthrough performance with AMD 8-Core Ryzen processor and is a high-performance AIO packed with power and the graphics performance to handle massive processing tasks like VR, 4K video playback or streaming.

Powered by future ready technologies and the latest Radeon RX 580 graphics cards the AIO ensures optimised visual performance. The 4K Ultra HD display does true justice in delivering exceptionally clear and bright viewing for movies, games or photo and video editing. The device offers the latest 65W "Ryzen" Core Desktop Class AMD Processors for a power-packed performance.

With 27 inch InfinityEdge display, the AIO not only provides the frameless visual experience, but also maximises the visual space. This AIO offers some top of the class features like Windows Hello Password-less Entry and Face recognition on IR camera. With Far Field Cortana Speech Recognition, the AIO offers 10ft audio control

The two additions to the gaming portfolio will be available online on the company's website, and are priced starting at Rs 1,27,390 and Rs 1,08,190 respectively. (ANI)