 DataWind's launches 'Meranet' browser in Indonesia
Jakarta: Wireless web products developer DataWind on Thursday forayed into the Indonesian market by launching its "Meranet" browser in Jakarta.

The company is partnering with Datami, which provides brand-sponsored data solutions, to provide unlimited data-free browsing on its app via mobile networks Telkomsel and Hutchison 3.

"Our aim is to break that affordability barrier. Partnering with Datami, Telkomsel and Hutchison 3 to sponsor the data of our innovative Meranet app will allow us to offer our services to around 210 million users," Rupinder Singh, Head-Asia Pacific, DataWind, said in a statement.

Customers can use the "Meranet" browser on these networks data-free, without using up their data plans.

The browsing app will be able to download at a one-time cost of 99,000 Indonesian rupiah (Rp) which is Rs 471 or $7.32. Users will get unlimited browsing for a period of one year by paying this cost.

The web-delivery platform reduces bandwidth consumption by creating a parallel processing environment which shifts the burden of memory and processing power to back-end servers, the company said.

