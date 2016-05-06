Coolpad launches Note 3 Plus at INR 8,999

Coolpad has recently launched its new smartphone, the Note 3 Plus, in India at a price tag of INR 8,999.The smartphone sports a 5.5 inch full HD IPS display screen while being powered by 1.3 GHz octa core MediaTek processor and 3 GB RAM. The smartphone comes with a dual SIM support while the camera section comes with a 13 MP primary sensor and 5 MP front facing shooter for selfies.The smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon India, starting from May 11.Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India said, “We have set a benchmark in the Indian market with the launch of Coolpad Note 3 and note 3 lite. The devices were top selling handsets on Amazon.in for several weeks. The newly launched Note 3 Plus is a result of our endeavor to align our products as per customer expectations and make them more apt and exciting at the same time. We aim to enable consumers with technology to get more out of life as we commit to push the frontier of what’s possible.The updated version of the Note 3 is being made in partnership with Videocon at their Aurangabad facility and is Coolpad’s contribution to the “Make in India” initiative. Our fans and consumers at large in India will witness another revolution in the smartphone market when we announce our flagship device later this month.”The internal storage of the Coolpad Note 3 Plus is of 16 GB capacity along with SD Card support up to 64 GB.Note 3 plus comes with 3000mAh battery supporting 400 hours standby time and 15 hours talk time.Coolpad was the first handset manufacturer to provide fingerprint sensor in the sub 10K category. Coolpad Note 3 Plus will be available in gold and champagne white variant.