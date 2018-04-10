Google Home, Home Mini launched in India. Checkout its price, features & availability

While Google Home is priced at USD 129 in the US, the smaller speaker is available at a price of USD 49.
The Google Home is a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant.
Play music, switch the lights on and feed your curiosity. Get the most out of your #GoogleHome. #MakeGoogleDoIt https://t.co/9CRfWbpteA pic.twitter.com/kGi3OMym8k
— Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 10, 2018
The speakers will support YouTube, Saavn, Gaana and Google Play Music. A hindi language support will be added by Google.
Apart from just listening to music, the Google Home can help you keep track of everything going on in your home--you can control your lights, switches and more, using compatible smart devices from brands like Philips Hue, D-Link and TP-Link. Just ask your Google Home, and your Assistant will turn off the kitchen light. If you have a Chromecast, you can also use voice commands to play Netflix, or YouTube on your TV and binge watch your favorite shows. Enjoy multi-room by grouping Google Home devices together (with Chromecast Audio, Chromecast built-in and Bluetooth speakers) to listen to the same song in every room.
The Google Home is in direct completion with Amazon Echo while the Google Home Mini takes on Echo Dot. Those who are buying the speakers from Flipkart can avail a a JioFi router for free. For ones purchasing from from Reliance Digital or MyJio stores then a JioFi router will be included with 100GB 4G data worth Rs 2,499. The scheme is, however, valid till end of this month. At select Philips Hue and Croma outlets you get a Philips Hue + Google Home Mini at a special bundled price. Also ACT Fibernet retail customers subscribing to 12-month advance rental plans of 90MBPS and above, will receive a Google Home Mini. And above all, users get 10 percent cashback when purchasing using HDFC Bank credit cards***
The devices will also be available in 750 retail stores across the country including Croma, Bajaj Electronics, Vijay Sales, Sangeetha, and Poorvika.
For GADGETS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 10 Apr 2018 01:58 PM