Casio launches G'z EYE brand of tough cameras

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 22 (ANI):Casio has announced the launch of the new G'z EYE brand of tough cameras designed especially for shooting extreme sports in harsh conditions and at the same time, take stunning pictures.

The first device to be released is the GZE-1 camera, which features a shock-resistant, waterproof, and dustproof construction.

"The GZE-1 was developed by leveraging the expertise Casio has amassed with its G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches and Outdoor Recorder series of detachable digital cameras for the outdoors," said Casio in a statement.

"The camera is shock-resistant to withstand a drop up to four meters, waterproof down to 50 meters, dustproof to the IP6X standard, and performs at temperatures down to -10°c," Casio added in an official release.

The product is equipped with a super-wide-angle lens that captures a 190.8° (still image) and 170.4° (movie) field of view, which delivers realistic images against a wide background.

The camera is also rendered with a movie function that enables simple switch to super slow motion so that users can highlight the most decisive moments.

"Bumper protectors are used throughout to protect the lens and buttons against drops and impacts, as well as to guide the fingers to the buttons," the company said.

Casio has also developed a new dedicated G'z EYE app that connects the camera to a smartphone for transferring images and movies.

The app features a remote capture mode that allows users to trigger the camera without looking at the phone so they can concentrate on the activity at hand.

This feature helps users to capture the most dramatic moments while enjoying extreme sports.(ANI)