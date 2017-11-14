Candy Crush Saga celebrates 5th anniversary with free party booster

Popularly known as Candy Crush, the game quickly became addictive and 5 years later the game is still able to retain its popularity. Candy Crush Saga has been downloaded over 2.7 billion times, over a trillion game rounds have been played.
King games tweeted
It’s been 5 years since the launch of @CandyCrushSaga and what a SWEET 5 years it’s been! #ThatSweetFeeling https://t.co/vDTrTIugBa pic.twitter.com/bHBNsChKNV
— King (@King_Games) November 14, 2017
For the celebration of their 5th anniversary, the company is giving the ''most powerful booster" for free. This party booster will be available to players on level 29 and above from 14th November to 23rd November 2017.
Started by the British and Swedish games studio, the company also uploaded a YouTube video where they can be seen celebrating their 5 year anniversary.
