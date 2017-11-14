Candy Crush Saga celebrates 5th anniversary with free party booster



In November 2012, a very colorful game was released in the application store which involved crushing candies.Popularly known as Candy Crush, the game quickly became addictive and 5 years later the game is still able to retain its popularity. Candy Crush Saga has been downloaded over 2.7 billion times, over a trillion game rounds have been played.King games tweetedFor the celebration of their 5th anniversary, the company is giving the ''most powerful booster" for free. This party booster will be available to players on level 29 and above from 14November to 23rd NovemberStarted by the British and Swedish games studio, the company also uploaded a YouTube video where they can be seen celebrating their 5 year anniversary.