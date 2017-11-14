 Candy Crush Saga celebrates 5th anniversary with free party booster
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • GADGETS
  • Candy Crush Saga celebrates 5th anniversary with free party booster

Candy Crush Saga celebrates 5th anniversary with free party booster

For the celebration of their 5th anniversary, the company is giving the ''most powerful booster" for free

By: || Updated: 14 Nov 2017 09:49 PM
Candy Crush Saga celebrates 5th anniversary with free party booster

Image grab: play.google.com

New Delhi: In November 2012, a very colorful game was released in the application store which involved crushing candies.

Popularly known as Candy Crush, the game quickly became addictive and 5 years later the game is still able to retain its popularity. Candy Crush Saga has been downloaded over 2.7 billion times, over a trillion game rounds have been played.

King games tweeted



For the celebration of their 5th anniversary, the company is giving the ''most powerful booster" for free. This party booster will be available to players on level 29 and above from 14th November to 23rd November 2017.

Started by the British and Swedish games studio, the company also uploaded a YouTube video where they can be seen celebrating their 5 year anniversary.

For GADGETS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Apple iOS 11.2 Beta 3 with control center pop-up for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

trending now

INDIA
UP civic polls: CM Yogi to start campaigning from ...
MOVIES
Vidya Balan left STUNNED by this question from a ...
WORLD
Pakistani boy arrested on charges of sexually assaulting hen