Blackberry expands ecosystem, pursues six new partnerships in India

New Delhi [India], Oct. 3 (ANI): BlackBerry Limited on Tuesday announced that it has added six new partners in India, furthering the company's commitment to establishing and growing its global ecosystem of enterprise software partners and developers.

As part of the BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program, the following partners have been awarded Gold-level status and are well equipped to successfully design, architect, implement and support BlackBerry solutions in India:

·ACPL Systems Pvt. Ltd

·Galaxy Office Automation Pvt. Ltd

·Jainam Technologies Pvt. Ltd

·Meta Infotech Pvt. Ltd

·Nucleus Software Exports Ltd

·XSAT India Services Pvt. Ltd

"BlackBerry is committed to helping enterprises in India, one of the world's largest mobile-first nations, to secure against the ever-increasing data leaks and security threats. By joining BlackBerry's partner program, these companies will now have access to secure software solutions that will address today's complex and sophisticated business environments," said Richard McLeod, Vice President of Global Channels at BlackBerry.

"In today's connected world, the importance of security can't be stressed enough, given recent malware attacks like 'Wannacry' and their impact on businesses and infrastructure. As part of BlackBerry's partner program, ACPL is in a strong position to leverage BlackBerry's software leadership and innovation to deliver secure solutions and support to our customers so that they can focus on what matters the most, their business," added Vishal Bindra, CEO, ACPL Systems Pvt. Ltd, one of the six new partners.

"With growing threats to company data in complex enterprise environments, enterprises in India are seeking easy-to-deploy solutions that will maintain data integrity, but ensure staff continues to be productive. That is why we are pleased to offer end-to-end secure, reliable and robust architecture designed by BlackBerry that helps customers with the flexibility and scalability to support evolving business requirements," stated Venu Gopal, Founder and CEO, Meta Infotech Pvt. Ltd, another new partner. (ANI)