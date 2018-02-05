Best android Tablets under Rs 10000

The problem with a smartphone is that small size means a smaller battery. The bigger display of a tablet apart from the improved battery capacity is finding many takers. It’s just more cost effective since the features are almost the same as that of a smaller phone. The 7 inch plus screen is a great advantage, especially when it comes to gaming and multimedia usages like watching movies or streaming sporting events. For the pragmatic user with their eye on such features, we have compiled a list of devices under Rs10,000 with bigger batteries, bigger screens, and everything else you might need.The pick of the lot, the Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A series is packed with some of the best budget offerings in the tablet segment. As the name suggests, the Galaxy Tab A 7.0 is a seven incher with a resolution of 1,280 x 800 pixels fitted with the Spreadtrum quad-core SoC, that clocks at 1.5GHz. With 1.5GB of RAM supporting the processor and 8GB of internal storage and the ability to improve storage capacity up to 200GB through an external microSD card. There is a 5-megapixel primary and 2-megapixel secondary camera and the device runs Android 5.1 Lollipop out of the box. And pf course the kicker – a 4,000mAh battery.The iBall Slide Enzo V8 is a seven incher that comes with support for 4G VoLTE. It ships with a standard 7-inch IPS LCD display, which offers a resolution of 1,024 x 600 pixels. There is a quad-core processor clocked at 1GHz ticking at its core. The brand has mated the processor unit with 2 gigabytes of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There is an expandable memory card slot, which takes microSD cards up to 32GB. There is a 5-megapixel camera on the front and 2-megapixel shooter on the back, both accompanied by LED flash units. The tablet runs Android 7.0 Nougat and is powered by 3,500mAh battery. As for the connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, microUSB, USB Tethering and Wi-Fi Hotspot.With an HD display and front-firing speakers by Dolby Atmos, the Lenovo Tab 7 makes for a good multimedia option on this list. It features a 7-inch display with a resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels for an immersive viewing experience. A 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735 processor with 2GB of RAM takes care of the performance. For storage, you get 16GB with support for up to 128GB microSD cards. The camera department includes a 5-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel front camera. Out of the box, the tablet runs Android Nougat and will also receive the Android Oreo update. A 3,500mAh battery completes the spec sheet of the device.Coming from Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor, the Mediapad T3 is an 8-inch tablet with a beefy battery. It comes with an IPS LCD display offering a resolution of 1,280 x 800 pixels. The display has also been equipped with a blue-light filter and low-light mode to reduce eye strain. The slate runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and is powered by a 4,800mAh battery. As far as the performance is concerned, the tablet is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC, which offers a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4GHz. The processor is backed by 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB. In the imaging department, you get a 5-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel front camera, without flash.So this is our list of the best budget tablets with voice calling features.