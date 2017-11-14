Apple's Face ID: Now 10 year old hacks into mothers iPhone X

After several people claiming that it is not easy to get past Apple's iPhone X Face ID feature, another video of hacking has surfaced on YouTube. In the video, you can see a ten-year-old kid named Attaullah Malik unlocking her mother's iPhone X.Reportedly, the duo discovered this when the son walked into the bedroom to admire the beauty of the new pair of iPhone Xs just after they had set up Face ID. Within a second Aman was able to unlock the new phone.They have also uploaded a video of them unlocking the iPhone X.The father of the ten-year-old says "apparently, TrueDepth camera’s depth map of my wife’s face, which was created by projecting and analyzing over 30,000 dots, wasn’t accurate enough as it worked with my 10-year-old son. He doesn’t fall under the “twins” exception and has a big age difference compared to my wife. His face is smaller than my wife’s face and the geometry of their faces don’t match, at least to human eyes."In September, Apple had claimed that there is a 1 in 1,000,000 chance of a different person being able to unlock someone else’s iPhone X with Face ID versus 1 in 50,000 with Touch ID feature. The company also states on their website that twins and siblings who look alike and are under the age of 13 can get through as their distinct facial features may not have fully developed.