Apple Watch Series 3: Here is what they are offering

Launched at the first-ever event at the Steve Jobs theatre, the third-generation model of the Apple watch, known as the Series 3, is now being sold as 'watch-as-phone'.The series 3 has the same body design as that of the Series 2, and the Series 1 but now the Apple watch supports GPS and built-in LTE cellular connectivity, where an electronic SIM is inserted in the watch. A user can attend a call without his/her cell phone being nearby. To showcase this, on 12 September 2017 during the launch event, a stand-alone call was also made. The physical difference that you can see is the addition of a digital crown dial on the side and it is bright red in colour.Tracking fitness activities will be much smoother as the watch is compatible with most of the Apple's application. In the watch, filling the three rings of health and fitness – Move, Exercise and Stand, will help you celebrate each and every milestone. The watchOS 4 features an updated Heart Rate app, will now give more insight to the user's heart rate.The user can also have his/her favourite playlists on the wrist. Apple also claims that the watch is swim-proof and it can be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean. If you are planning to go for scuba diving, waterskiing or other activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth, you must take off this ‘swimproof watch’.However, for India, Apple skipped the cellular variant of the smartwatch. The cellular version is available in 9 countries namely, US, UK, Australia, China, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland while the non-cellular version was first launched for 26 countries.