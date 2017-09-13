Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus receive major price cuts

September 29

On Tuesday

Though the new iPhone models will arrive in India On, getting these already available options at an affordable rate is really a good news. According to a report by Gadgets 360, the old versions of iPhone have seen a price cut of up to Rs 7,200. As per the report, the 32GB and 128GB storage variants of the the iPhone 6s which were earlier available for Rs 46,900 and Rs 55,900 in India, are now being offered at Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 49,000 respectively. On the other hand the 32GB and 128GB storage variants of the iPhone 6 Plus which were priced at Rs 56,100 and Rs 65,000 will now be available at Rs 49,000 and Rs 58,000 respectively.The biggest deep in the price can be seen in iPhone 7. The 32GB storage variant of the smartphone was earlier available for Rs 56,200 can now be purchased for only Rs 49,000 while the 128GB variant which was priced at Rs 65,200, can now be purchased for Rs 58,000. This means the price of this phone is down by Rs 7,200., at an event on Apple’s new campus, at the Steve Jobs Theater , the company launched three iPhones including iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. At the event, Apple also revealed the upgrades for the Apple Watch, Apple TV and Airpod wireless headphones.If the reports are to be believed, the iPhone X will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 89,000 while the 256GB variant will cost you a little over Rs 1 lakh. As per going by the prices, iPhone 7 is available at nearly half the price which is really a great news for all the iPhone lovers out there.