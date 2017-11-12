 Apple iOS 11.1.1 update: Fixes 'I' auto-correct bug
The bug prevented some users from typing the letter "i." Instead, it would autocorrect to the letter "A"

Updated: 12 Nov 2017 12:52 PM
Image: support.apple.com

New Delhi: Apple users will again be able to about themselves after the software update, iOS 11.1.1. In the previous version Apple's iOS 11.1 prevented users to the letter ‘i’, instead it would autocorrect to the letter ‘A’.



iOS 11 which came in September with the introduction of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus saw thousands of tweets regarding the same bug.

The iOS 11.1.1 update can be downloaded on Apple products by going to ‘settings’ section. Then you have to click on the ‘general’ and then on ‘software update’.

