 Apple accepts that your iPhone was slowed down on purpose
A Reddit user reported that replacing their batteries has returned performance

By: || Updated: 22 Dec 2017 08:27 PM
New Delhi: After Reddit post was published which focused on the slowing down of old iPhones that have low-capacity batteries Apple accepted that it deliberately slows down old iPhones

Many tech geeks have been speculating that older iPhones tend to slow down when newer models come in the market

A Reddit user reported that replacing their batteries has returned performance.



Apple said - Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices. Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components.

Last year we released a feature for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to smooth out the instantaneous peaks only when needed to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down during these conditions. We’ve now extended that feature to iPhone 7 with iOS 11.2, and plan to add support for other products in the future.

By this, Apple essentially means that as batteries tend to get older, they are incapable of running as smoothly on the higher upgrades or they shut down randomly. So in order to prevent this, Apple decreases the performance of the battery. Many say that Apple should have been more transparent.

