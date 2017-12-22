Apple accepts that your iPhone was slowed down on purpose

Many tech geeks have been speculating that older iPhones tend to slow down when newer models come in the market
A Reddit user reported that replacing their batteries has returned performance.
So it's true Apple intentionally slow down old iPhones. Proof: My iPhone 6 was bought 3years ago and recently got really slow. APP 'CPU DasherX' shows iPhone CPU is under clocked running at 600MHz. After a iPhone battery replacement. CPU speed resumed to factory setting 1400MHz. pic.twitter.com/pML3y0Jkp2
— Sam_Si (@sam_siruomu) December 20, 2017
Apple said - Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices. Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components.
Last year we released a feature for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to smooth out the instantaneous peaks only when needed to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down during these conditions. We’ve now extended that feature to iPhone 7 with iOS 11.2, and plan to add support for other products in the future.
By this, Apple essentially means that as batteries tend to get older, they are incapable of running as smoothly on the higher upgrades or they shut down randomly. So in order to prevent this, Apple decreases the performance of the battery. Many say that Apple should have been more transparent.
First Published: 22 Dec 2017 08:25 PM