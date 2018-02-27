Amdocs partners with Amazon Web Services for enhanced cloud-based services

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Amdocs, a software and services provider to communications and media providers announced its strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate Communications Service Providers' (CSPs) transition to the cloud to drive rapid innovation and operational efficiencies.

A recent, comprehensive industry survey completed by Analysis Mason found that by 2022 more than 90 percent of CSP systems will run on the cloud, with more than 60 percent of these systems running on hybrid architectures.

To address this growing segment Amdocs, with AWS, will provide several initiatives, including the migration of Amdocs' business support systems and third-party legacy environments into an optimised, hybrid cloud operational environment. Amdocs will enable and support CSPs as they deploy new and existing Amdocs products to AWS.

Amdocs Managed Services Provider (MSP) practice aims to help CSPs modernise and drive low touch operations on an efficient and outsourced basis, including highly secure and reliable AWS technologies.

To help CSPs test new offerings, consumer uptake and disruptive business models for faster time to market and greater business agility, Amdocs will use cutting-edge technologies around open source, hyper-scale systems, and elastic network scaling to create AWS cloud-native environments.

"Communications and media providers run some of the most mission critical and hyper scale systems on the planet. The Amdocs and AWS strategic collaboration has been created to support CSPs as they embark on and accelerate their cloud journey to achieve new levels of business agility, innovation, and cost savings. This collaboration will enable CSPs to rapidly become digital service providers, delivering new and enhanced customer experiences that are simple, personal, contextual and valuable at every point of engagement across all channels," said said Global Vice President of Channels and Alliances for Amazon Web Services, Inc, Terry Wise.

"Putting the customer first is an ethos that both companies are very passionate about. This strategic collaboration with AWS will help accelerate our customers' cloud journeys while strengthening our own cloud-native capabilities. AmdocsONE is fueled by cloud technologies as a fundamental design tenant and, as a result, many of our platforms today are fully cloud-native," added Group President for Amdocs Technology, Anthony Goonetilleke.

The Amdocs strategic program represents an expansion of the existing relationship between Amdocs and AWS. The companies have been working together for several years to support communication and media companies in their move to the cloud.

In November 2016, Amdocs achieved AWS Internet of Things (IoT) Competency Partner Status, demonstrating its technical proficiency and proven customer success in the IoT connected home specialised solution area. (ANI)