Airtel’s Rs 349 & Rs 549 plans to now provide 2GB and 3GB data per day

In a move to compete with telecom companies like Jio, Airtel has quietly raised the data limit for its Rs. 349 and Rs. 549 plans.The Rs. 349 Airtel plan was launched in September originally came with 1GB daily data. It also involved unlimited local and STD calls and 100 SMSes per day and validity of 28 days.Just two weeks after Jio updated its plans, the daily data limit was increased to 1.5GB in November by Airtel.Now the Rs. 349 plan offers 2GB data per day which gives the consumers a total of 56GB data in the validity periodIn the Rs. 549 plan by Airtel, the company gave 2.5GB daily data limit but now, consumers 3GB data every dayOn the Airtel website and app when you add the plans to the cart, they show the new data limits of 2GB per day and 3GB per day.