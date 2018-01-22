 Airtel revamps its Rs 399 plan; offers 84GB data, unlimited voice calls
  Airtel revamps its Rs 399 plan; offers 84GB data, unlimited voice calls

Airtel revamps its Rs 399 plan; offers 84GB data, unlimited voice calls

In a bid to woo customers, leading telecom company Bharti Airtel has revamped its Rs 399 prepaid plan once again.

By: || Updated: 22 Jan 2018 05:21 PM
NEW DELHI: In a bid to woo customers, leading telecom company Bharti Airtel has revamped its Rs 399 prepaid plan once again. While revising the plan, Airtel has increased its validity from 70 days to 84 days.

Earlier in January, the validity of Rs. 399 plan was increased to 70 days from 28 days.

The plan now offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 1 GB of internet data per day. The offer also includes 100 SMS per day.

Airtel’s Rs 399 plan will take on Reliance Jio’s Rs 398 pack. In Jio's 398 plan, customers get 1.5GB of data per day but it comes with the validity of 70 days.

With consumption of 150 crore gigabytes of mobile data per month, India is now the number one country in the world in mobile data consumption.

