Airtel revamps its Rs 399 plan; offers 84GB data, unlimited voice calls

Earlier in January, the validity of Rs. 399 plan was increased to 70 days from 28 days.The plan now offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 1 GB of internet data per day. The offer also includes 100 SMS per day.Airtel’s Rs 399 plan will take on Reliance Jio’s Rs 398 pack. In Jio's 398 plan, customers get 1.5GB of data per day but it comes with the validity of 70 days.With consumption of 150 crore gigabytes of mobile data per month, India is now the number one country in the world in mobile data consumption.