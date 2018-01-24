Ace Turtle launches 'KAT' tech support function

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Ace Turtle, an Omni-channel platform company on Wednesday announced the launch of KAT Support - a dedicated support to provide enhanced enterprise grade tech support to its clients using their platform for omni-channel transformation.

The specialist at the Ace Turtle KAT Support team will support retail brands throughout their journey on the omni-channel platform, and consists of specially trained application engineers who have sole responsibility of project support and client service, answer technical questions about the platform and demonstrate the respective specific capabilities of the solutions.

The KAT Support of Ace Turtle is also equipped with state-of-the-art command centre that adopts best practices to be ahead of the curve in terms of detecting issues faced by the retail brands on its platform. Using high-end machine learning capabilities, the command centre self-heals some of the recurring issues to enable an end-to-end, seamless support and rapid resolution for the brands.

Ace Turtle's technology allows brands to have a single view of orders and inventory and the seamless integration of online and offline retail channels helps brands to build their marketing and sales strategy more efficiently.

"Building a world class support infrastructure is one of the critical component of a successful technology platform. As we continuously strive towards making our platform extremely efficient and futuristic, we also realise the importance of empowering our clients in terms of better utilisation of our platform for their omni-channel transformation," said Kapil Bhatia, chief technology officer, Ace Turtle.

A dedicated helpline and email support has also been set up for retail brands to reach out to Ace Turtle KAT Support team for any technical issues they face in using the platform.

In the last few months, Ace Turtle has strengthened its technology team through top level hires from top corporates as well as start-ups. It also recently graduated as one of the 14 startups of the latest Microsoft Accelerator Cohort. The partnership with Microsoft Accelerator has helped Ace Turtle in upgrading its platform through use of machine learning and artificial intelligence. (ANI)