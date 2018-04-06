VIRAL VIDEO: Garland thrown at Rahul Gandhi during road show, lands perfectly around his neck

The entire incident was captured in a camera. The video has been shared on social media and then went viral.
In the video, it could be clearly seen that Rahul was doing road show, standing on a bus along with his security personnel and other party members; when a person standing on the ground, threw a garland at him from a distance. But, surprisingly, it rested perfectly around his neck.
Gandhi, who was in Tumkuru to visit the Lingayat seminary Siddhaganga Mutt and seek the blessings of Sri Shivakumara Swami, was shocked by the incident; he immediately removed the garland and handed it over to his security personnel.
The police are investigating the matter to see if it was a security breach.
