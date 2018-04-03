Proactive steps taken to control money power in Karnataka assembly polls: IT dept

: The Income Tax department on Tuesday said it is taking 'proactive' steps to ensure clean elections to the Karnataka assembly on May 12 by monitoring and controlling the role of money power.The Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Karnataka and Goa region, said the department has taken measures in accordance with the mandate given by the Election Commission of India.It has set up a 24x7 control room here for receiving information or complaints with regard to Karnataka assembly elections, the department said in a release.The Income Tax Department is specifically tasked with controlling the use of unaccounted funds to subvert the people's mandate, it said.It has asked people to share any credible and valid information they have on its telephone number/fax/mail ID. The toll free number is 18004252115.People can call on telephone number 08022861126 or fax on 08022866916, or provide information on mobile phone numbers 8277413614 and 8277422825. People can also mail details to cleankarnatakalection@incometax.gov.in.The department has asked people for their active cooperation to help holding a clean election in Karnataka.