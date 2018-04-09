Karnataka polls: Miscreants snatch away applications regarding voter list

According to S Yogeshwar, returning officer of Yashwanthapura constituency, the incident occurred when a special drive in booth number 74 of the constituency was going on at a school.



Two persons came in the morning objecting to the exercise contending that there was something fishy as the work was happening on Sunday, a government holiday.



Yogeshwar said when he learnt about it, he rushed the revenue inspector of the area who convinced the duo and they left the place.



However, they returned in the afternoon when the team of officers carrying out their duty had gone for meals, leaving a woman officer from whom they snatched away the applications.



An FIR has been lodged against the unknown miscreants, police added.

