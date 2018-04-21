  • Latest News
  • ELECTION
  • Karnataka polls: BJP ad contradicts PM Modi's 'Don't politicise rape' statement
  • Latest News
  • ELECTION
  • Karnataka polls: BJP ad contradicts PM Modi's 'Don't politicise rape' statement

Karnataka polls: BJP ad contradicts PM Modi's 'Don't politicise rape' statement

PM's statement came while he was condemning the recent rape incidents Kathua, Unnao and Surat.

By: | Updated: 21 Apr 2018 01:05 PM
Karnataka polls: BJP ad contradicts PM Modi's 'Don't politicise rape' statement
Karnataka: With only days left for Assembly elections in the state, political parties are leaving no chance in pointing fingers at each other over various social issues. Akin to Bharatiya Janta Party’s advertisement in Deccan Chronicle, an English Daily dated April 20.  

In the ad, the party is taking on Congress, which is currently in power; stating Karnataka government as insensitive over "rapes, murders and lawlessness”. The ad featured the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP supremo Amit Shah and the party’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa.



Though the advertisement is not very extra-ordinary, But it contradicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement at 'Bharat ki Baat, Sabke Saath' programme that was held at the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London; where he stated that “Issues like rapes must not be politicized”.

The statement  by PM Modi, which was made two days ago contradicts with the ad in poll bound Karnataka.

PM's statement came while he was condemning the recent rape incidents Kathua, Unnao and Surat.

For ELECTION News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 21 Apr 2018 01:01 PM
View Comments
Next Story Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah files nomination from Chamundeshwari constituency
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Samvidhan Ki Shapath: We are a responsible Opposition and raise o...

Master Stroke: Gram farmers suffering after thir crop gets reject...

Master Stroke: Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray united over Rat...

Kaun Jitega 2019: Gujarat HC acquits Maya Kodnani in 2002 Naroda ...

Master Stroke: MP govt decides 32 sentences which are not to be u...