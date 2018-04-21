Karnataka polls: BJP ad contradicts PM Modi's 'Don't politicise rape' statement

Though the advertisement is not very extra-ordinary, But it contradicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement at 'Bharat ki Baat, Sabke Saath' programme that was held at the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London; where he stated that “Issues like rapes must not be politicized”.
The statement by PM Modi, which was made two days ago contradicts with the ad in poll bound Karnataka.
PM's statement came while he was condemning the recent rape incidents Kathua, Unnao and Surat.
For ELECTION News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -