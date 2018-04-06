EC unveils 3 mobile apps for Karnataka Assembly elections

Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat and Election Commissioners Sunil Arora and Ashok Lavasa on Thursday launched three mobile applications for voters ahead of the May 12 Karnataka Assembly elections.The applications -- Election Officers' Directory, Model Code of Conduct Reporting and Election Quiz -- would allow the voters to find the contact numbers of the poll officers, report any violations of code of conduct and get information on the polls."Our aim is to ensure that no voter is left behind, as every vote is valuable and counts," said Rawat on the occasion.The poll panel had declared the assembly elections on March 27. The vote count will take place on May 15.On the second day of the poll panel's visit to the state, its members reviewed arrangements for the polling with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of the 30 districts across the state, an official statement said."All the District Electoral Officers were appraised of the use of VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) counting booth model prepared by the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar," it said.With a theme for the assembly election, "Inclusive, Accessible and Ethical Elections", the poll panel has been working on educating the voters in the city and across the state.Through its Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes, the poll panel aims to push the citizens for better participation in the electoral process and to voluntarily register and ethically vote in the elections.In a bid to educate voters, the city's civic corporation has put up about 100 hoardings across the city bearing messages on electoral participation.The poll panel is also holding various Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and VVPAT awareness campaigns in the state.