Milind is a product of Times Centre for Media Studies and is a recipient of the "Rajendra Mathur Award" for best trainee in Hindi in 1991. He began his journalistic career as a Sub-Editor-cum-Reporter with the Navbharat Times (1992-1995). He started off as a reporter with Aajtak and rose to become its Executive Producer. During his stint in Aajtak (1995-2004) he was looking after the entire Western Bureau operations. With more than 17 years of experience he is presently Managing Editor, ANN.

From 2004 till date he looks after the editorial content of ABP News, ABP Ananda and ABP Majha.