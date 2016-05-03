Faridabad: Woman journalist allegedly commits suicide in Faridabad

A local woman journalist working with an online news portal allegedly jumped to her death from the fifth floor of a building here on the wee hours of Monday.According to the police, the victim Pooja Tiwari and her friend Anuj Mishra, were recently booked for allegedly extorting Rs 2 lakh from a hospital owner.Police said 28-year-old Pooja who originally belonged from Indore was reeling from depression after she was placed under suspension by her company DNA following the blackmailing case. At the time of the incident, her friends Amreen Khan and a Haryana Police sub-inspector Amit Vashisht were present in the house at Sadbhavna apartments situated in Sector 46.The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that the case is being probed with Amreen and Amit being specifically questioned.Speaking to ABP News, friends of Pooja have refused to accept that she committed suicide. An audio clip has been circulated on social media of her last telephonic conversation on the fateful night with her friend Bharat.A case of abetment to suicide has been registered by Surajkund Police against doctors Anil Goyal, Archana Goyal and Dhawal.Dr. Anil Goyal in his defence issued a statement saying: “A bogus doctor whom we don’t know referred Dr. Archana Goyal’s nursing home to conduct MTP (Medical Termination of Pregnancy). An extortion of Rs 2 lakh was demanded from us. Since we refused to pay, a story was published on the portal and made to go viral on social media following which we filed an FIR.Saurabh, brother of Pooja, has told ABP News that he did not find Amit responsible for her death."Amreen was said to be dining in the other room when she fell. Me and my family knew Amit Vashisht very well. The two must have quarrelled but he's innocent and not involved in her death," Saurabh said."Pooja said that Zee & her company colleagues were not supporting her. Female foeticide cases are rampant in Haryana and she wanted to expose it. The doctors in question have not been able to provide any evidence of extorition against her," he added.