Parmanand Baba of Barabanki arrested for sexually exploiting over 100 women

The swindler Ramshankar Tiwari alias Parmanand Baba of Harai Ashram Barabanki was arrested from Chitrakoot on Monday. His personal assistant Arvind Pathank was also held along with him.‘Parmanand Baba’ is said to have sexually assaulted over 100 women on the pretext of curing their ailment of not being able to conceive.The quack used to also record videos of them while taking advantage and blackmail them later on. Police learnt about it after such videos went viral on social media and launched a manhunt to nab him.He was arrested following a fresh FIR by his former driver Sushil Kumar who has claimed that the conman used to operate a flesh trade in his ashram with the help of his wife and son.Baba’s devotees included a number of politicians, high-profile personalities and policemen in the state.The clout of Baba led to the delay in his arrest. Police will produce him in court today.