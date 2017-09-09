Will play for another 10 years if I remain fit: Kohli

Kohli, who will turn 29 in less than two months time, on Friday spoke about how players at times don't realise where to stop as far as training is concerned."Lot of us don’t actually know how far we can push ourselves. May be at times, without knowing, we are only able to realise 70 percent of our potential. Therefore it is necessary to push yourself until you are done. For example, if I train as hard as I train now, I will possibly play for another 10 years," Kohli said during a promotional event here.The Indian skipper, who has scored 4658 runs in 60 Tests and 8587 runs in 194 ODIs, through his 'Virat Kohli Foundation' (VKF) in association with the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, will award scholarships to individuals who have undertaken exceptional initiatives to promote sports at the grassroot level.The VKF has pledged a minimum of Rs. 2 crore to be utilised every year on the beneficiaries of the scholarships. The shortlisted athletes/initiatives will be tracked through the year and their progress monitored."India has made rapid strides as a sporting nation. The days of being a one-sport country are behind us. The time is just right to introduce an institution that will recognise and reward our top sporting achievers and put the spotlight on those who are expected to do the country proud in the years to come," Kohli said at the launch of the RP-SG Indian Sports Honours."Initially, we are investing Rs 2 crore but the amount can go up depending upon the performance of the athletes. I wouldn't have been anything without cricket. It has made me what I am today and if I can touch people's lives, it will be a great thing," Kohli said.Sitting alongside Indian badminton team's chief coach Pullela Gopichand, Kohli recollected how as a youngster the Hyderabad legend's All England victory inspired him."I remember how I along with my friends watched Gopi sir's All England victory. I had a friend who was a state level badminton player and we all watched the match together."We are all proud of Gopi sir for what he has achieved. He has been producing world class badminton players (PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth)," said Kohli.