 Wet outfield delays start of India â€“Australia series decider
By: || Updated: 13 Oct 2017 06:45 PM
Photo: Twitter


New Delhi: Wet outfield has delayed the toss for third and final T20 match between India and Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.


The umpires are scheduled to have an inspection at 7 PM. However, presently there is no rain and the covers are off but the outfield remains a bit affected and the ground staff is working hard to put things in place.


The city of Hyderabad has been receiving rainfall almost on a daily basis for about a week, throwing normal life out of gear.


