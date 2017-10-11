WATCH: Zampa, Paine combine to give Dhoni a taste of his own medicine

Picture grab from the video below

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is known for his brilliance behind the stumps, was at the receiving end after being dismissed by a ‘magical’ delivery from Adam Zampa during the second encounter of the T20 series at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati.

The hosts suffered a batting collapse as they lost first 4 wickets in 5 overs and were hoping for their most experienced player to take them to a comfortable total. Dhoni joined Kedar Jadhav in the middle, when India were 27/4 and stitched a much needed 33-run stand.

But, even before the 36-year-old could open up and play his natural game, Zampa got the better of Dhoni and sent him back on a score of 13.

The incident took place in the 10th over as Dhoni walked down track, in an attempt to edge the ball towards the cover for quick single but the ball turned slightly, going past Dhoni and wicket-keeper Tim Paine made no mistake to dislodged the bails before the batsman could make his way back to the crease.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Australia defeated India by 8 wickets to level three-match series 1-1. The teams will battle it out for the series in Hyderabad on October 13.